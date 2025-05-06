WINNIPEG - Connor Hellebuyck says he feels like he’s been given a second chance to show what he can do for the Winnipeg Jets.

After faltering at times during Winnipeg's opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, the star goalie is carrying a lighter mental load after last Sunday’s 4-3 double-overtime Game 7 victory.

"At this point, the pressure has kind of fallen off," Hellebuyck told reporters after the team’s optional skate on Tuesday.

"The weight of the world is off my shoulders. And that had nothing to do with anyone else, it’s just the mental grind of that series. That being said, in that moment it was like a second chance for me.

"I just got to go and play my game and do what I do best. I don’t need to do everything."

The victory sent the Jets into the second round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Dallas Stars, which begins Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Jets defenceman Neal Pionk said Hellebuyck made a promise to his teammates during intermission after the Blues took a 3-1 lead with 35 seconds remaining in the second period of Game 7.

"He said they're not getting another one (goal)," Pionk recalled. "So when he says something like that, he believes it. And we believed him and we knew we had to get two more for him and then we're going to do the rest from there."

The Jets did just that.

With Hellebuyck out of the net for the extra attacker and just over three minutes left in the third period, Vladislav Namestnikov scored with 1:56 remaining and Cole Perfetti tied it up with three seconds left.

"Getting into that OT it was, 'I'm not going to let these guys down,'" Hellebuyck said.

He stopped four shots in the first overtime and then five more before Jets captain Adam Lowry had the puck bounce off him past goalie Jordan Binnington for the series-clinching marker at 16:10 of the second overtime.

"I don't want to call it an awakening, but there was definitely a moment there where I was able to take my game to another level," Hellebuyck said. "And feeling that, it definitely gives you some momentum and some confidence going into the next round."

The Jets had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series against the Blues, but the gap was closed after St. Louis won its three home games.

Hellebuyck was pulled in those road matches and replaced by Eric Comrie.

The goaltender from Commerce, Mich., had allowed six goals in a 7-2 loss in Game 3 and all the goals in a 5-1 Game 4 defeat. In a return trip to St. Louis, he was pulled after the second period when he let in five goals in what ended up being a 5-2 loss in Game 6.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner, who's up for the top goalie award again and the Hart Trophy for league MVP this season, said he felt like he was playing the puck well.

"And then bad bounces happened or breakdowns happen and you start chasing results a little bit and in the back of your mind the results kind of creep in," Hellebuyck said.

"It makes you wonder, is what you're doing enough? And that was the biggest thing this series, is what I'm doing enough?"

But he feels the support from his teammates and calls it a "family growth moment."

"I'm really excited. It’s a re-start for me," Hellebuyck said. "Who cares about what just happened? We got through it, and moving forward here I'm really excited to put my best foot forward and do my job."

Hellebuyck finished the St. Louis series with a .830 save percentage and 3.85 goals-against average.

Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger backstopped the Stars to the Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche in their opening-round matchup. He has a .911 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.