SEATTLE (AP) — In cycling through two coaches in as many years, the Seattle Kraken have made it abundantly clear the last few seasons haven’t been up to par.

Take it from co-owner Samantha Holloway, who spoke about the situation Tuesday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

“What we would like to be is a sustained playoff team,” Holloway said.

That hasn’t been the case four years into the franchise’s existence, as the Kraken have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs just once. A seventh-place finish in the Pacific Division this season prompted Monday’s firing of coach Dan Bylsma after just one year on the job, as well as some front office shake-ups.

Former general manager Ron Francis was promoted to team president, with previous assistant general manager Jason Botterill filling his void to take over day-to-day responsibilities. Francis thanked Bylsma for his efforts and conceded it would have been easier to retain the Stanley Cup-winning coach, a sentiment that co-owner Tod Leiwke echoed.

But, a change was believed to be necessary.

“I thought our team could use more structure, more details in our approach,” Francis said of Bylsma’s dismissal. “And, at the end of the day, we didn’t get the results that we were expecting this year.”

Expectations weren’t terribly high for the Kraken in a tough Western Conference, but the team took some notable steps back. High-priced goalie Philipp Grubauer conceded his net to Joey Daccord as the Kraken struggled defensively, and the team’s top offensive talent couldn’t generate enough scoring to adequately compensate.

The way Botterill sees it, the Kraken need to find a system that takes better advantage of the team’s strengths. That starts with hiring a coach who is a strong leader, Botterill said, as well as someone who can make good use of the resources at the franchise’s disposal within the research and development department.

Whoever is hired will have nearly a completely new coaching staff, with the lone exception being the retention of assistant coach Jessica Campbell, the first woman to work on the bench for an NHL franchise. The next Kraken coach, though, will sign on with the understanding that the current roster has a ways to go from being a serious playoff contender.

“We have to continue to improve and add to our skill level in all areas,” Botterill said. “It’s not as if we’re one player away right now from a Stanley Cup championship. We have to become a perennial playoff team first, and then find a way.”

There are a number of reasons Botterill is adamant better days are ahead for the Kraken. The franchise has 10 picks across the first two rounds of the next three drafts, as well as a number of nearly NHL-ready prospects pushing for roster spots.

For the Kraken to return to the postseason for the second time in five years, though, they anticipate having to venture outside the organization for reinforcements. Botterill acknowledged that both buyouts and trades will be on the table for a team that is projected to have eight players making at least $5 million apiece next season.

Much is up in the air regarding the Kraken and their future, ranging from who will be the next coach, to team identity and roster composition. It’s why Botterill anticipates a busy first summer on the job — one that he’s looking forward to.

“I’m excited about the resources that I’m going to have at my disposal to improve this roster,” Botterill said. “And, I can assure you that we will improve next year and build on this team for not only a solid year next year, but for years to come.”

