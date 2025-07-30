The Calgary Flames have signed forward Martin Pospisil to a three-year contract extension, his agent Dan Milstein announced Wednesday.

Pospisil was signed through the upcoming season at a cap hit of $1 million. He became eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

The 25-year-old centre had four goals and 25 points in 81 games last season, his second in the NHL. The Zvolen, Slovakia native had eight goals and 24 points in 63 games with the Flames as a rookie in 2023-24.

Pospisil was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

Pospisil latest to lock up long-term with Flames

With the extension, Pospisil becomes the seventh member of the Flames signed through at least the 2028-29 season.

He joins forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich, as well as defencemen Mackenzie Weegar and Kevin Bahl.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf will be arbitration-eligible as a restricted free agent next summer, with fellow netminder Devin Cooley slated for unrestricted free agency at that time.