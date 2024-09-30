Lewis Gross, the agent for restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman, says they are "extremely disappointed" in a comment Boston Bruins president Cam Neely made on Monday in reference to their ongoing contract negotiation.

At a press conference Monday alongside other members of the team's front office, Neely said in reference to trying to get Swayman signed to a new deal, "I don't want to get into the weeds with what his ask is, but I have 64 million reasons why I'd be playing right now."

Gross took to X Monday evening to defend Swayman and that $64 million had never been previously referenced in their negotiations.

"Normally I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media," said Gross in a statement. "However, in this case, I feel I need to defend my client. At today's press conference, $64 million was referenced. This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations. Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level.

"We are extremely disappointed. This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here."

Swayman is the lone remaining restricted free agent in the NHL.

The 25-year-old went to arbitration last summer before being awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract. He was eligible for arbitration again this year, but neither side elected to file for it.

In 44 games last season, Swayman had a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage, his fourth with the Bruins. The Alaska native has a career record of 79-33-15 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA, all with Boston.