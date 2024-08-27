Free-agent forward Filip Zadina is closing on an NHL deal, but it won't be with the Buffalo Sabres.

Zadina's agent, Darren Ferris, told Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News that a report on Zadina joining the Sabres on a professional tryout is inaccurate. Ferris added he's "in the process of completing a contract for Zadina with another team."

Selected sixth overall in the 2018 draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Zadina spent last season with the San Jose Sharks after going non-tendered as a restricted free agent by Detroit. He posted 13 goals and 23 points in 72 games last season before once again going non-tendered.

Zadina's 13 goals last season were a career high, and he fell just shy of matching his career-best point total of 24, set in 74 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22. He appeared in just 30 games with the Red Wings in 2022-23, posting three goals and seven points before being allowed to hit the open market.

The 24-year-old winger carried a cap hit $1.1 million last season with San Jose.