The agent for forward Evgeny Kuznetsov says his client isn't going to be seeking the type of deal he commanded in his first NHL stint.

Shumi Babaev tells Russian journalist Daria Tuboltseva of RG that the former Washington Capitals forward is "significantly more affordable."

“I don’t think the perception of Kuznetsov in the NHL has changed,” Babaev said. “He’s still viewed as a high-end talent with great potential. At the same time, he’s not going to cost what he did before—he’s not an $8 million player anymore. His new deal will be significantly more affordable, and for many cap-strapped teams, that could be a steal: a quality centre at a reasonable price. It’s actually a great moment for a comeback.”

Kuznetsov, 33, last played in the NHL during the 2023-2024 season, playing 64 games between the Caps and Carolina Hurricanes. He spent last season in the Kontinental Hockey League with Ska St. Petersburg, scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists in 39 games.

Originally taken with the 26th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Caps, with whom he spent the first 10-plus seasons of his career, Kuznetsov has appeared in 743 NHL games over 11 seasons, scoring 173 goals and adding 402 assists.

A two-time All-Star, Kuznetsov had 12 goals and 20 assists in 24 playoff games as the Caps captured their first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Internationally, Kuznetsov has represented Russia on numerous occasions, including in gold medal-winning efforts at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo and the 2012 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Sweden.

Babaev says that Kuznetsov is currently vacationing in the United States, but plans to return to Russia mid-month to begin his offseason training regimen.