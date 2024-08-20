The St. Louis Blues weren't the only team interested in signing Philip Broberg to an offer sheet, at least according to his agent, Darren Ferris.

Ferris told TSN's Ryan Rishaug that there were multiple teams prepared to give offer sheets to the defenceman. He added that the Oilers offer to Broberg was for two years at a $1.1 million average annual value.

Broberg, 23, signed a two-year offer from the Blues at $4,580,917 per season last week, leaving the Oilers seven days to match.

The Oilers elected not to match the Blues' offer sheets to both Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway on Tuesday. The team received a second-round pick back for Broberg and third-rounder for Holloway. As the Oilers announced their decision, the team also announced an additional trade receiving, prospect defenceman Paul Fischer and a 2028 third-round pick from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations.

Broberg saw limited playing time with the Oilers last season, with then-general manager Ken Holland denying that he had granted Broberg's camp permission to find a trade while he was playing in the AHL. He eventually saw playing time in the playoffs, including a regular role for the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The 2019 first-round pick had two assists in 12 games with Edmonton during the regular season in 2023-24 and posted two goals and an assist in 10 games during the postseason, playing in all seven games during the Stanley Cup Final. He averaged 15:47 of ice time in the playoffs.

Broberg is now the fourth-highest paid defenceman on the Blues, slotting in behind Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko, all of whom are signed at $6.5 million.