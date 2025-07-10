Ilya Sorokin's agent, Dan Milstein, said Thursday that the New York Islanders goaltender "has never been part of any trade discussions" in response to rumours regarding his future.

Speculation around the futures Sorokin and star forward Mathew Barzal began after the Islanders traded defenceman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the NHL draft.

"Ilya Sorokin has a full no-trade clause and has never been part of any trade discussions — not at any point," Milstein wrote Thursday on X. "Surprised this needs correcting, but here we are. There’s a difference between reporting facts and creating buzz around yourself."

The 29-year-old remains signed through the 2031-32 season at a cap hit of $8.25 million - the fourth-highest salary among active goaltenders signed for next season.

Sorokin went 30-24-6 last season, posting a .907 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.

The Islanders missed the playoffs after two years of making it and parted ways with president Lou Lamoriello, naming Mathieu Darche general manager in May.

Selected in the third round of the 2014 draft, Sorokin has a career record of 125-89-36 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA. He finished second in Vezina Trophy voting in 2023.

New York selected Matthew Schaefer first overall in last month's draft in the first of their three first-round picks.