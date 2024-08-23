AHL mandates cut-resistant neckware for players, officials

The American Hockey League has mandated cut-resistant neck protection for all of its players and on-ice officials, commissioner Scott Howson announced on Friday.

All skaters will be required to wear approved neck protection beginning this season, regardless of age or experience. The league previous mandated cut-socks and wrist sleeves be implemented prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

The move was made after former AHL and NHL player Adam Johnson died when his throat was cut by a skate during a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League in England.

Johnson's death led to the Canadian Hockey League instituting similar measures in November of 2023 and USA Hockey activating a policy that requires all players 18-years-old or younger to wear neck protection in all games and practices beginning on Aug. 1.

The NHL does not currently have a policy in place to require its players to wear neck protection, but numerous players have added a neck guard in wake of the incident.