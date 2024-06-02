The Dallas Stars are adding some scoring punch to their lineup for Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers by inserting forward Mavrik Bourque, according to team reporter Mike Heika.

Bourque, 22, was drafted 30th overall by the Stars in 2020 and led the American Hockey League this season with 26 goals and 77 points in 71 games and was named the Les Cunningham Award winner as league MVP.

The 5-foot-10 centre made his NHL debut on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks where he had two shots with 10:56 of ice time.

Bourque is no stranger to big games in his young career, recording nine goals and 25 points with the Shawinigan Cataractes during their 2021-22 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff run to lead the team to a Gilles-Courteau Trophy and winning a Guy Lafleur Trophy as playoff MVP in the process.

At the 2022 Memorial Cup, Bourque added two goals and seven points in four games before falling to the Hamilton Bulldogs in overtime in the semifinal.

Ty Dellandrea is expected to come out of the lineup to make room for Bourque.

The 6-foot-2 centre had two goals and nine points in 42 games this season and added a goal in six playoff games.