The AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack have released former NHL forward Artem Anisimov from his professional tryout agreement signed in January, it was announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old had one goal and three assists in 18 games for Hartford since debuting with the team on Jan. 4. He scored the game-winning goal for his new team on Jan. 4, but would not find the net again over his next 17 outings.

Last season, the Yaroslavl, Russia played for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, notching 19 goals and 17 assists in 55 contests.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2006 National Hockey League Entry Draft, Anisimov is a veteran of 771 NHL games over 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators with whom he played his final NHL games in 2020-2021.

For his career, Anisimov has 196 goals and 376 assists.

Internationally, Anisimov has represented Russia on a number of occasions including as part of a goal medal-winning entry at the 2014 IIHF World Championships in Belarus.