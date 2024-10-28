Journeyman goalie Malcolm Subban has signed a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract with the Belleville Senators, the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

The 30-year-old Toronto native appeared in one game with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24 and 35 games in the AHL, split between the Springfield Thunderbirds and Cleveland Monsters.

Subban was selected by the Boston Bruins with the 24th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He has since appeared in 87 games at the NHL-level, posting a career record of 36-34-9 alongside a 3.10 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in stints with the Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres and Blue Jackets.

In the AHL, Subban has a career record of 89-78-32 with a goals-against average of 2.65 and a save percentage of .911.

During his major junior hockey career, Subban spent four seasons in Belleville with the Bulls of the Ontario Hockey League.