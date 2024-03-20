Akim Aliu is back in hockey.

The 34-year-old co-founder of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) is joining the San Jose Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, on a tryout basis for the remainder of the season.

Akim Aliu should be joining the Barracuda in the next day or two, per Mike Grier. Will be with the team on an ATO. #SJSharks #SJBarracuda. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 20, 2024

General manager Mike Grier said on Wednesday that Aliu should be arriving with the team in the next day or two.

It's a return to the game for Aliu, who last played during the 2019-2020 season with HC Litvinov of the Czech Extraliga. He last played in North America in 2018-2019 with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Toronto, Aliu was the 56th overall pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves.

Aliu appeared in seven NHL games over two seasons with the Calgary Flames in 2011 to 2013, scoring two goals and adding an assist. He is a veteran of 245 AHL contests over nine seasons with the Rockford IceHogs, Peoria Rivermen, Chicago Wolves, Abbotsford Heat, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hamilton Bulldogs, Oklahoma City Barons, Rochester Americans and Cleveland Monsters from 2007 to 2017. He had 46 goals and 30 assists.

Aliu has also spent time in the Swedish Hockey League, Slovak Extraliga and Kontinental Hockey League.

In the fall of 2019, Aliu came forward with allegations of racist abuse from Bill Peters, his head coach at the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, the decade before. Peters resigned as head coach of the Flames later that week after another former player, Michal Jordan, came forward with an allegation of being kicked by Peters during a game as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

In the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis in May of 2020, Aliu formed the HDA as a means to address racism and discrimination in the sport.