The NHL has announced that Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli are the finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

The Selke Trophy is an annual award given "to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Two Panthers will be up for the Selke Trophy, as two-time winner Barkov will be joined by teammate Reinhart as a finalist.

Barkov, 29, won the Selke in 2021 and 2024 and tallied 20 goals and 71 points in 67 games.

Reinhart, 29, scored 39 goals and added 42 assists for 81 points this season. He finished fourth in Selke voting last season.

Barkov and Reinhart are the first pair of teammates voted as Selke finalists since Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg in 2007-08.

Cirelli, 27, scored 27 goals and added 32 assists for 59 points in 80 games.