Star centre Aleksander Barkov was the first captain named ahead of the 4 Nations Face-off Thursday.

The Florida Panthers' star draws the 'C' with Sebastian Aho, Mikael Granlund and Mikko Rantanen serving as alternates.

Sweden, the U.S. and Canada will name their captains later in the day, with Sweden’s accountment scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET, the Americans’ at 1:00 p.m. PT and Canada at 2:00 p.m ET.

Barkov has 12 goals and 30 assists for 42 points in 42 games this season while averaging 20:25 of ice time per game.

The four-team tournament begins on Feb. 12 and runs through Feb. 20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.