Detroit Red Wings Alex DeBrincat believes everything worked out for the best after a much-publicized exit from the Ottawa Senators this past summer.

On Saturday, DeBrincat will make his return to Ottawa, where he spent the 2022-23 campaign. On July 9, he was traded to the Red Wings in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalík, prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and Detroit's 2024 fourth-round selection. An restricted free agent, he inked a four-year, $31.5 million contract with Detroit.

Amidst the numerous rumours of why he didn't want to be with the Senators, DeBrincat clarifies he never made a formal trade request.

“No, I never asked for a trade,” DeBrincat told The Athletic. “I said I wasn’t going to sign long-term. And they took that as writing on the wall.”

Originally drafted 39th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2016 NHL Draft, DeBrincat had two 40+ goal seasons as a member of the Blackhawks. Deciding to go for a full roster rebuild, Chicago dealt the Farmington Hills, Mich., native to Ottawa in exchange for the seventh- and 39th-picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a 2024 third-round selection.

While the 25-year-old scored 27 goals with 66 points in 82 games in his lone season in Ottawa, he was a minus-31 and ultimately it wasn't the right fit for either side.

“There’s not necessarily a bad guy here. Tough decisions needed to be made and we chose what we chose,” DeBrincat said. “Maybe the stars didn’t align as perfectly as we would have liked. But there’s no hard feelings on my end.”

He also understands if Senators fans feel differently.

“If that’s what they need to do, that’s fine,” DeBrincat said. “They are just passionate fans in Ottawa. And they just want what’s best for their team.”



DeBrincat red-hot for Red Wings

DeBrincat is off to a strong start so far in 2023-24, as he is tied for the league lead in points with eight along with Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson and is tied for second in goals with five.

The Senators and Red Wings both have identical 3-1 records to start the season. In trading DeBrincat, the Senators added veteran Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency on a one-year deal to add scoring to the lineup and the move has paid off so far, as he has six points in four games, tying him for the team lead in points with Tim Stutzle.

“I wish nothing but the best for Ottawa and their fans. Those fans are so passionate and it’s good to see them have success early in the season,” DeBrincat said. “I do think it worked out for everybody.”