Veteran defenceman Alex Edler will sign a one-day contract in order to retire as a member of the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Canucks will honour Edler's 17-season career prior to their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 11.

Edler, 38, was drafted 91st overall by the Canucks in 2004 and played 15 seasons with the team, recording 99 goals and 409 points in 925 games.

He helped the Canucks to eight playoff appearances, six division titles, two Presidents' Trophies, and a Stanley Cup final appearance in 2011.

Edler last appeared during the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Kings, recording two goals and 11 points in 64 games.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot blueliner amassed 104 goals and 439 points in 1,030 games split between the Canucks and Kings.

Edler represented Sweden at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, helping his country to a silver medal. He also represented his country three times at the World Championship, bringing home gold medals in 2013 and 2017.