Alex Galchenyuk has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program after the Arizona Coyotes terminated his contract last week.

The Coyotes cut ties with the winger less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year, two-way deal in the wake of an arrest on multiple charges.

Galchenyuk posted the following statement to Twitter on Tuesday:

"Dear Coyotes leadership, my teammates and the fans,

My behaviour last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful. I let you all down and I am truly sorry.

While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it. My actions have cost me my chance to do what I love, play professional hockey. I was very much looking forward to starting my life with my wife here in Arizona, playing alongside some of the best in the NHL and entertaining the incredible fan base the Coyotes have built here.

By checking myself into the NHL / NHLPA Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again.

Again, I am sorry I let you down and I hope over time and with hard work, I can show all of you lam a better person than this horrendous moment.

Sincerely, Alex Galchenyuk."

Scottsdale Police said last week that Galchenyuk had been arrested on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating. The spokesperson said the hit and run was only property damage and no injuries occurred.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player’s Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League," the Coyotes said in a statement on July 14. "As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team’s right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

Galchenyuk, 29, did not record a point over 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. He had 16 goals and 42 points in 42 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles.

Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has 146 goals and 354 points in 654 career games split between the Canadiens, Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Avalanche.