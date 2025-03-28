WINNIPEG - Alex Iafallo scored a pair of goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Mark Scheifele and David Gustafsson also scored for Winnipeg (50-19-4).

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and recorded a career-best seventh shutout of the season — also a franchise record — before a sold-out crowd of 15,225 fans at Canada Life Centre. It was their fourth straight sellout.

Jake Allen stopped 15 shots for New Jersey (38-29-7).

The Jets jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period. Iafallo scored on a turnaround backhand 58 seconds into the game.

Only 54 seconds later, Gustafsson pounced on a rebound in front of the net and slid the puck past Allen.

Erik Haula appeared to score with 5:34 left in the first period but it was immediately waived off for goalie interference.

In the second period, Iafallo scored his second goal of the game on the power play when Nikolaj Ehlers tipped the puck to him on the open side of the net.

Takeaways

Jets: Jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, then killed off two penalties before scoring on their first power play of the game in the second period.

Devils: Were on their heels from the opening minutes, surrendering two goals on Winnipeg’s first two shots 54 seconds apart.

Key moment

Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 4-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the second period, racing to a puck that bounced off the boards after Kyle Connor shot wide to beat Allen.

Key stat

Ehlers' assist extended his point streak to five games.

Up next

The Jets will host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

The Devils will face the Wild in Minnesota on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.