EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Forward Alex Laferriere has agreed to a three-year, US$12.3 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Saturday for Laferriere, who was a restricted free agent this summer after playing out his entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old Laferriere had 19 goals and 23 assists last year for the Kings, emerging as a dependable scorer in only his second NHL season.

He largely played on the right wing alongside centre Quinton Byfield, another key member of Los Angeles' young core, and high-scoring Kevin Fiala.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Laferriere has 31 goals and 34 assists in 158 games for the Kings.

New Los Angeles general manager Ken Holland has taken care of his most pressing summer contract issues after the signing of Laferriere, but Holland said last month that he would be eager to sign Adrian Kempe to a long-term deal as the Swedish forward heads into the final season of his current contract.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL