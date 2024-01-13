Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will miss Saturday's game against the New York Rangers due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Ovechkin, 38, was listed as a game-time decision by head coach Spencer Carbery in each of Washington's last two contests prior to being ruled out tonight.

This will be Ovechkin's first game missed for the Capitals this season. Max Pacioretty will fill in on Washington's top line in his absence.

The Russian winger has registered a team-leading 27 points in 39 games played during the 2023-24 campaign. After 19 years in the league, he sits just 64 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record of 894.