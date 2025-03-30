WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is now five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 890th of his career in the Washington Capitals’ home game Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Ovechkin got to the front of the net and deflected Rasmus Sandin’s shot past James Reimer to pull the Capitals within two at 9:11 of the third period.

The 39-year-old is now back on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable this spring. He has 37 this season and is on track to reach 40 for a 14th time, also the most in league history, despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

