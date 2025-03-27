Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo may be out two additional games after missing Tuesday's matchup with the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters he's unsure about Pietrangelo's status for Friday's matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks and Saturday's game in Nashville. He was a late scratch Tuesday night.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters he doesn't think the injury will sideline Pietrangelo for the long haul.

"I don't know if he'll play on this trip, but I don't expect anything to be long-term here," Cassidy said Tuesday via NHL.com.

The 35-year-old has four goals and 28 assists for 32 points in 67 games so far this year. He's only missed a total of four games on the season, but withdrew from the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year to "to tend to an ailment and prepare for the remainder of the regular season."

This is Pietrangelo's fifth season with Vegas after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Blues. He won a Stanley Cup with both organizations, helping to Blues to a Cup in 2019 and the Golden Knights to a title in 2023.

Vegas enters play Thursday atop the Pacific Division at 43-20-8 for 94 points.