William and Alex Nylander made history Sunday night for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With Alex Nylander making his Leafs debut against the visiting Utah Hockey Club, the Nylander siblings become the the 13th set of brothers to play for the franchise, and the fifth set of brothers to play a game together for the Maple Leafs.

They join Don and Nick Metz (148 games together with Maple Leafs), Barry and Brian Cullen (140), Art and Busher Jackson (87), Miroslav and Peter Ihnacak (43), according to James Mirtle of The Athletic

The Nylanders are the 48th brother duo to play a game together in NHL history.

The younger Nylander, 26-year-old Alex, signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies in late July, scoring eight goals and four assists over 14 games in the minors this season.

With injuries piling up on the Maple Leafs' roster, he signed a one-year NHL contract last week.

Alex Nylander was selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft, recording 25 goals and 24 assists over 121 career NHL games with the Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. He hasn't recorded a point in eight playoff games.

William Nylander, also selected eighth overall by the Maple Leafs in 2014, has scored 13 goals and nine assists in 2024-25 his 10th season with the team.

He has 230 goals and 320 assists over 623 career games, adding 20 goals and 23 assists over 54 playoff games.

The All-Star winger is in the first season of an eight-year, $92 million contract.