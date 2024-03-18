CALGARY — Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 20 goals in 19 consecutive seasons on Monday.

The veteran Washington forward scored two power-play goals in the second period to lead the Capitals to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Gordie Howe (22) and Brendan Shanahan (19) are the only others to achieve the impressive scoring feat.

Dylan Strome, Hendrix Lapierre and Tom Wilson (empty-netter) also scored for Washington (33-25-9). The Capitals, with their third straight win, moved into the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference, one point up on the idle Detroit Red Wings. It's the first time the Capitals have occupied a playoff spot since Jan. 2.

Kevin Rooney and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary (33-30-5). The Flames finished 2-2-0 on their four-game home stand.

Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren continued his sharp play of late making 34 stops to improve to 18-11-5. Lindgren has been on a roll, winning five of his last six while fashioning a .956 save percentage.

After allowing three goals on 67 shots in winning his previous two outings, Dustin Wolf's third consecutive start didn't go as well as the rookie allowed four goals on 32 shots. His record falls to 3-4-1.

On his 20th goal of the season that made it 2-0 at 5:58 of the second, Ovechkin went to the net where he neatly deflected a hard centring pass from Max Pacioretty into the top corner. After pumping his arms in celebration, Ovechkin immediately looked over at Pacioretty and pointed, acknowledging the terrific pass.

Just over three minutes later, Washington's red-hot power play struck again, this time it was vintage Ovechkin. Set up at the top of the faceoff circle, stick cocked. When John Carlson slid a pass across, the 38-year-old leaned into a one-time slapper that beat Wolf inside the near post.

Ovechkin has 12 goals in 20 games since the all-star break after scoring just nine times in 44 games before that.

Up to 843 goals for his career, second all time, Ovechkin is 51 behind Wayne Gretzky.

The Capitals have been aided in their playoff chase by a rejuvenated power play. On Jan. 18, Washington had the league's third-worst power play at 13.3 per cent. Over the past two months, including Monday's 2-for-3, the Capitals have the league's third-best power play at 29.1 per cent.

Calgary briefly got back to within two at 10:41 of the second on Rooney's second goal of the season and first in 17 games.

But Lapierre's goal four minutes later restored the three-goal cushion at 4-1.

Weegar's 16th of the season at 7:12 of the third — third best among NHL defencemen — got the home side back within two again, but that's as close as the Flames would get.

OVI, OH MY

Facing Dustin Wolf for the first time, Ovechkin has goals against 174 different goalies, which is third behind Jaromir Jagr (178) and Patrick Marleau (177). He has multi-goal games against 94 different goalies, which is the most in history. Gretzky (89) ranks second.

MARKSTROM MENDING

Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is back skating and coach Ryan Huska said he could return to action as soon as this weekend. The veteran Flames goaltender has missed the last five games.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Open a four-game home stand on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Flames: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.