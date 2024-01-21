It appears veteran forward Corey Perry has a new team in the Edmonton Oilers.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug can confirm that "all signs" point to Perry signing a deal with the Oilers in the near future with an official announcement coming as early as Monday.

As per @TheFourthPeriod can confirm, all signs point to Perry heading to Oilers, announcement could come as early as Monday. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 21, 2024

Perry’s contract with Chicago Blackhawks was terminated on Nov. 30 after he “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

After a slow start to the season which saw the firing of head coach Jay Woodcroft, the Oilers have been the hottest team in the NHL over the past month and are currently on a 13-game win streak.

Perry, 38, had four goals and five assists in 16 games with Chicago this season.

He was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in exchange for a seventh-round pick, signing the one-year, $4-million contract with the Blackhawks soon after.

In 1,273 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont., native has 421 goals and 892 points split between the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.

Perry won the Hart Memorial and Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophies in 2011. He also helped the Ducks win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2007 as a second-year player.

Perry was selected 28th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Ducks.

