The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenceman Brian Dumoulin from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Dumoulin, 32, had six goals and 16 points in 82 games with the Kraken last season.

A second-round pick (51st overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2009, Dumoulin helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

He has one season remaining on his two-year, $6.3 million contract with an AAV of $3.1 million.

The Biddeford, Maine native has skated in 626 career NHL games, scoring 25 goals with 155 points, split between the Penguins and Kraken.