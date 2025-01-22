The Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Justin Bailey from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for winger Pavol Regenda on Wednesday.

Bailey, 29, has spent the 2024-25 season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, scoring seven goals with 14 points in 33 games. He played in 59 games for the Sharks last season, scoring five goals with nine assists.

He was drafted in the second round (52nd overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in 2013. He is on a one-year, $800,000 deal.

Bailey will report to the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

In 141 career NHL games, the Buffalo, New York native has 10 goals and 23 points split between the Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks and Sharks.

Regenda, 25, has four goals and 16 points in 36 games with the Gulls this season. He has appeared in 19 career NHL games, scoring one goal with two assists, all with the Ducks.

He is on a one-year, $775,000 contract.