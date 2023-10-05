The Anaheim Ducks have agreed to a three-year, $6.9 million contract with defenceman Jamie Drysdale, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The, 21-year-old only appeared in eight games last season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman had his first full season in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign, registering four goals and 32 points in 81 games.

Drysdale was drafted sixth overall by the Ducks in the 2020 and has seven goals and 40 points in his 113-game career.

Ducks off-season complete

The Ducks took the long road but now have their two key restricted free agents ahead of the puck dropping on the regular season.

The Ducks have signed RFA Trevor Zegras on Monday to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with an average annual value of $5.75 million.

Zegras, 22, completed his three-year, entry-level contract last season, recording a career-high 23 goals and 65 points in 81 games.

The 6-foot centre was drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 draft and has 49 goals and 139 points in his 180-game career.