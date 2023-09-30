Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn will be out of the lineup for four-to-six weeks because of a fractured finger, it was announced Saturday.

Killorn was injured during Wednesday's pre-season game against the San Jose Sharks.

Alex Killorn suffered a fractured finger on Wednesday vs. San Jose. He is expected to be out of the lineup 4-6 weeks. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 30, 2023

The 34-year-old is heading into his first season with Anaheim since joining the team on a four-year, $25 million deal this past summer.

He had 27 goals and 37 assists for 64 points in 82 games last season, his 11th with the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was his career-high in goals, assists and points.

The Halifax native was selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) by the Bolts in the 2007 NHL Draft and has 198 goals and 268 assists for 466 total points in his 11-year NHL career.