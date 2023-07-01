The Anaheim Ducks have signed unrestricted free agent defenceman Radko Gudas to a three-year, $12 million deal, according to according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Gudas, 33, played last season with the Florida Panthers, recording two goals and 17 points in 72 games.

He added three assists in 21 playoff games during the Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final before they were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

The 6-foot defenceman is coming off a three-year, $7.5 million deal he signed with the Panthers in October of 2020.

Drafted 66th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2010 draft, Gudas has 33 goals and 164 points in 682 career games split between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, and Panthers.

Gudas represented Czechia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia and appeared in three games en route to a sixth-place finish.

He also represented his country three times through 2017 to 2019 at the IIHF World Championship and recorded three goals and nine points in 26 tournament appearances and helped his country finish fourth in 2019.