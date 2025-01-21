The Anaheim Ducks announced on Tuesday that winger Brock McGinn underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery last week and is expected to be out approximately seven to nine months.

McGinn has not played since getting injured on Dec. 23 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He was placed on the injured reserve on Dec. 29.

The 30-year-old has four goals and eight points in 25 games with the Ducks this season.

Drafted in the second round (47th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012, McGinn made his NHL debut on Oct. 16, 2015 against the Detroit Red Wings and scored his first NHL goal in his first shift.

McGinn is in the final season of a four-year, $11 million contract with an AAV of $2.75 million.

In 534 career NHL games, the Fergus, Ont. native has scored 80 goals with 158 points split between the Hurricanes, Penguins and Ducks.