Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo will miss approximately eight weeks after sustaining an MCL sprain in a knee-on-knee collision with Las Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the beginning of the second period when Kaliyev attempted to hit De Leo near the Kings' blue line where Kaliyev stuck out his leg and made contact with De Leo's knee.

Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute penalty for kneeing during the game and the NHL's Department of Player Safety suspended him two pre-season games and two regular season games for the hit.

De Leo, 27, is on the second season of a two-year, $1.53 million deal and had nine goals and 23 points in 22 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls last season.

The 5-foot-9 forward was drafted 99th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2014 draft and has not recorded an NHL point in seven career games split between the Jets, Ducks, and New Jersey Devils.

The La Mirada, Calif., native is making his second stint with his hometown team after spending three seasons in the organization from 2019-21