The Anaheim Ducks claimed defenceman Gustav Lindstrom off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has three goals and one assist in 14 games with Montreal this season. He's also gone without a point in four games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Anaheim claims Gustav Lindstrom off waivers from Montreal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 10, 2024

Lindstrom is in his first season with the Canadiens after spending the first four years of his career with the Detroit Red Wings. He had one goal and eight points in 36 games with Detroit last season.

Selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Red Wings, Lindstrom has five goals and 29 points in 142 career games.