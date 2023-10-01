The Anaheim Ducks have claimed defenceman Lassi Thomson off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

Thomson was one of four players waived by Ottawa on Saturday. The 2019 first-rounder had seven goals and 33 points in 56 games last season with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

All other players placed on waivers Saturday cleared.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Trevor Carrick (ANA), Michael DiPietro (BOS), Joseph Cecconi (BUF), Jeremy Davies (BUF), Dave Gust (CHI), Mike Hardman (CHI), Brett Seney (CHI), Kevin Connaughton (LA), Samuel Fagemo (LA), Joe Hicketts (LA), Hayden Hodgson (LA) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 1, 2023

Mikael Maltsev (LA), Jacob Moverare (LA), Steven Santini (LA), Akil Thomas (LA), T.J. Tynan (LA), Steven Fogarty (MIN), Jacob Lucchini (MIN), Zane McIntyre (MIN), Nick Swaney (MIN), Lias Andersson (MTL), Phillippe Maillet (MTL), Louis Domingue (NYR), Mac Hollowell (NYR) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 1, 2023

Scott Sabourin (SJ), Nathan Todd (SJ), Will Bitten (STL), Wyatt Kalynuk (STL), Matthew Peca (STL), Mitchell Chaffee (TB), Sean Day (TB), Philippe Myers (TB), Sheldon Dries (VAN), Matt Irwin (VAN), Jack Rathbone (VAN), Zach Sawchenko (VAN), Jett Woo (VAN) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 1, 2023

Jansen Harkins (WPG), Jeff Malott (WPG), Kristian Reichel (WPG), Ashton Sautner (WPG), Dominic Toninato (WPG), Chase Priskie (WSH) and Riley Sutter (WSH). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 1, 2023

