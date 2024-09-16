As Cutter Gauthier enters his first full season with the Anaheim Ducks, he's looking to leave the trade drama of last season behind him.

Gauthier, who was selected fifth overall by Philadelphia in the 2022 draft, decided he would not play for the Flyers and was traded to Anaheim for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick.

The move did not sit well with the Flyers fan base, with Gauthier stating he received death threats in the days and weeks that followed.

“I still get messages here and there, but I can’t change other people’s opinions, nor do I want to,” Gauthier told NHL.com. “I’m just going to go out and play my game, do my thing and control how good I am on the ice.

“At the end of the day, I don’t really care what other people think. It’s what I think and feel as a person and what my family thinks. I can’t let all the outside noise distract me or else I’m going to go nowhere.”

The 20-year-old winger signed his entry-level contract with the Ducks in April and appeared in the team's final game of the season, posting an assist for his first NHL point. He had 38 goals and 65 points in 41 games with Boston College before turning pro.

After getting a taste of NHL action in the spring, Gauthier said he put on 20 pounds this off-season to improve his frame for the pro ranks.

Gauthier a key piece of Ducks bright future

The Ducks have missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but the future appears bright in Anaheim as the team looks to build around Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, Trevor Zegras, Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke, who was selected third overall in this year's draft.

“There is a lot of talent in this room,” Gauthier said, “a lot of youth in this room and it’s just pretty cool to see what the next few years are going to hold for all the guys and hopefully have them all grow into superstars and have a great team.

“That’s the goal at the end of the day and to win Stanley Cups, and I don’t think we are too far off from that in the near future with all the development and resources we have with the Ducks. I think it’s definitely attainable.”

The Ducks finished with a 27-50-5 record last season in their first year under head coach Greg Cronin.