Anaheim Ducks prospect Damian Clara will shoulder a heavy load for Italy at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

The 20-year-old prospect will be tasked with backstopping the hosts as they attempt to produce an upset against traditional hockey powers at the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014.

Clara, who made his North American debut late last season with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, hopes to use the opportunity to further his development as he pushes for a spot in the NHL.

"It's a big honour. Really happy to get the trust,” Clara told NHL.com. “Just see it as a challenge. There's nothing to lose. Exciting opportunity, as I'm still in development too. And it's a great thing for Italian hockey to invite some of the best players in the world into our new rink and, obviously, match up with our team."

Clara was selected in the second round (60th overall) by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft, making him the first Italian-born player ever drafted in the NHL. The Brunico, Italy native has plenty of international experience, including in 2021 when he was named to the World Championship team, becoming the youngest player in modern history to make a IIHF World Championship roster.

Italy will begin play on Feb. 11 against Sweden and will also take on Finland and Slovakia in the group stage. In a group with two traditional hockey powerhouses and a Slovakian team filled with NHL talent, Clara says his goal is to help the team produce an upset in its first Olympic appearance since the 2006 Games in Turin.

“I'll do my best to go there and, hopefully, help the team, maybe, make an upset or something. It's our goal, and we'll see what happens,” said Clara.

Italy’s last Olympic hockey victory game was at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, a 5-2 win over Austria.

Clara was named as one of Italy’s First Six on the roster last June, along with Thomas Larkin (Schwenningen Wild Wings - DEL), Luca Zanatta (Val Pusteria Wolves - Austria), Diego Kostner (Ambri-Piotta - Swiss-A), Tommy Purdeller (Vipiteno Sterzing Broncos - AlpsHL), and Daniel Mantenuto (Bolzano HC - Austria).

He spent most of last season with Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish Hockey League, where he posted a 9-10-0 record with an .878 save percentage and 3.19 goals-against average in 21 games. He also started 10 games in the Finnish Liiga, where he had a .910 save percentage and 2.49 GAA. He ended the season with the Gulls, posting a loss in his only start, posting an .898 save percentage and 3.15 GAA.