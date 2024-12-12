Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras is expected to be out for six weeks after having surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Zegras was injured on Dec. 4 in a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He took a faceoff in the defensive zone before he spun and fell awkwardly after he got tangled with Vegas' William Karlsson. Zegras had issues putting weight on his injured leg and departed the game early in the second period.

In 23 games this season, he has four goals and 10 points. He played only 31 games last season after dealing with osteitis pubis and a broken ankle.

The ninth overall pick by Anaheim in 2019, Zegras was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

Internationally, he helped the United States win gold at the 2021 World Juniors, scoring 18 points in seven games to earn tournament MVP honours.

He signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension in October 2023.