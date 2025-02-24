The NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras for three games for interference against Michael Rasmussen of the Detroit Red Wings.

The play in question occurred late in the second period of the Red Wings' 5-4 overtime victory on Sunday. Zegras was not penalized on the play.

A native of Bedford, NY, Zegras has seven goals and nine assists in 34 games with this season, his fifth in the NHL.

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan ruled out Rasmussen, who did not skate Monday, for Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old forward is considered day-to-day.

A native of Vancouver, Rasmussen has nine goals and seven assists in 56 games this season.