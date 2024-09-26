Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson will be out 3-to-6 weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday night, the team announced.

Gibson, 31, is the club's all-time leader in games played by a goaltender and saves. He ranks second in Ducks history in wins and third in shutouts.

The veteran played 46 games last season with a 13-27-2 record and a 3.54 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

Over his 477 game NHL career, Gibson has posted a 193-206-61 record to go with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage.