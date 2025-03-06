VANCOUVER - Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson left a game against the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday after suffering an apparent injury midway through the second period.

Canucks winger Drew O'Connor crashed into the 31-year-old American netminder at the 13:48 mark of the middle frame, and both players tumbled awkwardly into the net.

Gibson lay on the ice for several minutes and was looked at by a trainer before getting up slowly and leaving the ice with help.

O'Connor was given a two-minute goalie interference penalty for the play and Ducks netminder Lukas Dostal came on in relief.

Gibson boasts a 9-10-2 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.80 goals-against average this season.

He held the Ducks in the game with a series of sensational saves across a first period that saw Vancouver outshoot the visiting side 17-5.

The goalie's best of the night came just over a minute into the game when Brock Boeser blasted a shot off, sending the puck ticking up and off of his left pad. Gibson twisted his arm behind his back and snatched the puck with his glove for a stop.

