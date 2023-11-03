Anaheim Ducks head coach Greg Cronin was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Friday for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials."

Cronin was ejected from Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for comments made after the Ducks had a goal overturned for goalie interference. The Ducks won the game 4-3 thanks to a last-minute goal from Mason McTavish.

Cronin is in his first season as an NHL head coach and is off to a 6-4-0 start with the Ducks.