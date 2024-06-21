The Anaheim Ducks announced Friday that the team has hired Rich Clune as an assistant coach.

Clune, 37, spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, starting as a player development coach in 2022 before joining the AHL's Toronto Marlies as an assistant coach in November 2023.

As a player, the Toronto, Ont. native helped the Marlies win a Calder Cup championship in 2018 and captained the club for two seasons (2020-22).

A third-round pick (71st overall) by the Dallas Stars at the 2005 NHL Draft, he appeared in 139 career NHL games, scoring seven goals with 22 points split between the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and Maple Leafs.

Clune also skated in 593 career AHL games, split between Toronto, Milwaukee, Manchester and Iowa, scoring 57 goals with 151 points along with 1,607 penalty minutes.