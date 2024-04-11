Anaheim Ducks veteran Jakob Silfverberg announced Thursday he will retire at the end of this season, his 12th in the NHL

The 33-year-old has seven goals and 19 points in 78 games with the Ducks this season.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to play in the National Hockey League,” said Silfverberg. “I want to thank the Samueli family for being who they are, gracious, community-minded owners that support their team while making a significant impact in our community. Obviously I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates, all the trainers and staff that have helped me along the way. Most importantly, thank you to my family who have supported me as I lived out a dream.”

“Thank you to the fans around the league, specifically in Anaheim and Ottawa. To spend 11 years in Orange County playing for the Ducks is something I will cherish every day, thanks in large part to all of you.”

Silfverberg has appeared in 817 career NHL games with Anaheim (2013-present) and Ottawa (2012-13), posing 168 goals and 373 points.

On the international stage, Silfverberg won Olympic silver with Team Sweden at Sochi 2014, adding to his collection of a 2011 World Championship silver medal and a bronze from the 2010 World Juniors.