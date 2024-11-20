Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson has been a mainstay on the TSN Trade Bait board the past few seasons and it appears this year will be no different.

Gibson and the Ducks have had a mutual agreement to look for a trade for more than a year now, but nothing has materialized.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun writes in The Athletic, however, that the emergence of Lukas Dostal could leave the Ducks more motivated to move Gibson this season. LeBrun adds that he believes the Ducks would be willing to retain salary on Gibson, who remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $6.4 million.

LeBrun notes that the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes would appear to be obvious suitors, given their current goaltending situations. Unfortunately for the Ducks, he adds the Avalanche are not currently focused on upgrading the position and are keeping their options open to potentially add an impact player at the trade deadline.

The Hurricanes are expected to be without Frederik Andersen long-term and have leaned heavily on Pyotr Kochetkov in his absence. LeBrun notes that Gibson could provide insurance if Kochetkov were to be injured as well.

An outside pick in the Gibson sweepstakes could be the Edmonton Oilers, but LeBrun writes goaltending is not currently the focus for the Oilers, who could be looking for blueline help closer to the March 7 trade deadline.

Gibson made his season debut on Nov. 10 after an appendectomy in late September and has started the year 3-0-0 with a .906 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average. For his career, the 31-year-old netminder has a 196-206-61 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

Dostal, 24, has started 13 games this season, posting a 5-6-2 record with a .924 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA. The 2018 third-round pick is in his fourth season with the Ducks, owning a career record of 24-41-8 with a 3.31 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

James Reimer backed up Dostal before Gibson's return, but was waived and then claimed by the Buffalo Sabres afterwards. Reimer went 0-2-0 with a .864 save percentage and a 4.50 GAA in two games with the Ducks.

The Ducks, who have missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, are off to an 8-8-2 start this year.