The Anaheim Ducks and restricted free agent goaltender Lukas Dostal have reached a five-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, the deal is for a total of $32.5 million and carries a $6.5 million cap hit for the restricted free agent.

"Super excited to announce that I'm staying in Anaheim for another five years. I love to play in front of you and I love to live in this community. We are a team on the rise and I can't wait to see you soon in the Honda Center," Dostal said as part of a video message shared by the Ducks on X.

The 25-year-old had a 3.10 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 54 games last season, his fourth at the NHL level.

At a $6.5 million cap hit, Dostal will be the 10th highest-paid active goaltender in the NHL this season. He is behind Juuse Saros, who will earn $7.74 million and just ahead of former Ducks goaltender John Gibson, who will carry a $6.4 million cap hit with the Detroit Red Wings this season.

“Lukas has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done,” said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek in a news release. “He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him.”

In 121 career NHL regular season games, Dostal has a 3.29 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

He was previously coming off a two-year, $1.63 million deal that paid him $813,000 annually.