The Anaheim Ducks named Radko Gudas as the ninth captain in team history on Thursday.

Gudas is the first player to wear the "C" in Anaheim since Ryan Getzlaf, who held the role from 2010-22.

“After taking time to assess our group over the last few seasons, Radko emerged as a natural leader who encompasses all of the qualities of a captain and the respect of his teammates, our staff and his peers,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “With a young group of players establishing themselves in the NHL, we felt it was necessary to have a veteran lead our team. Radko exemplifies what it means to be a professional, how to carry yourself on and off the ice and in the community, and be a mentor to our young group that will become the next leaders of the team.”

Gudas is entering his second season with the Ducks, having posted six goals and 18 points in 66 games last season, which was his 12th in the NHL.

“I am honored to be named captain of the Anaheim Ducks and lead our team into an exciting era,” said Gudas. “The trust put in me by Pat, our management, coaches and my teammates is something I take with pride. Leadership is a shared quality amongst our team, and I look forward to representing the Ducks on the ice and also outside of the rink in the community.”

The 34-year-old blueliner has 39 goals and 182 points in 747 career games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers and Ducks.