The Anaheim Ducks have agreed to a deal to acquire Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers, but the veteran's no-trade clause is as of now standing in the way, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun writes in The Athletic that Kreider has been "doing his homework on Anaheim" and will make a decision soon. He adds that Kreider's former teammate Jacob Trouba is likely selling the winger on moving west.

Kreider, 34, had 22 goals and 30 points in 68 games with the Rangers last season.

The 6-foot-3 winger is entering the sixth season of a seven-year, $45 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign and holds a 16-team no-trade clause through the end of the contract.

The Rangers and Ducks connected on a deal in December with Trouba, who was at that time the team's captain, heading to Anaheim for defenceman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick. That deal came after Rangers general manager Chris Drury sent a memo around the league that Trouba and Kreider were both available on the trade market.

New York went into a tailspin at the same time the memo became public, with the team seeing their record plummet from 12-4-1 on Nov. 19 to 16-19-1 on Dec. 30. The Rangers were unable to recover from the ugly stretch and finished with a 39-36-7 record to miss the playoffs for the first time for 2021. Head coach Peter Laviolette was fired following the season, with two-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Sullivan entering his first year with the team.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that Kreider would be a fit under new Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville. Anaheim has missed the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons and will be looking to take a step forward after finishing with 80 points in 82 games this season.

Kreider has played his entire 13-season career with the Rangers and helped the team win two division titles and two Presidents’ Trophies in 2015 and 2024, as well as a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2014.

Drafted 19th overall by the Rangers in 2009, Kreider has 326 goals and 582 points in 883 career games.

The Boxford, Mass., native represented the United States four times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2018. He also represented his country at this season’s 4-Nations Face-Off.