The Anaheim Ducks are not shopping Trevor Zegras, but the team has explored interest in the star centre at various points, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The development comes after the Ducks traded fellow former first-round pick Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday as part of their package for Cutter Gauthier. Zegras, 22, signed a three-year. $17.25 million contract as a restricted free agent in October, carrying a cap hit of $5.75 million.

"Many around the National Hockey League are wondering now what [general manager] Pat Verbeek and the Ducks might also have in store. Sources indicate that throughout varying points, there's at least been some level of interest that's been explored by the Ducks in dynamic forward Trevor Zegras. Now, for the record, he is not being shopped by Verbeek and the Ducks," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "This is just part of going through the development of a young player who doesn't necessarily play a complete game, but the Anaheim Ducks continue to work on that aspect.

"So, it's something that we're going to keep an eye on. Perhaps coming to a head in the off-season."

Zegras has four goals and seven points in 20 games this season. He suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft, Zegras posted 23 goals in each of the past two seasons, with a career-high 65 points last year in 81 games.

In 200 career games with the Ducks, the Bedford, NY. native has 53 goals and 146 points.