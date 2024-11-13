ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have placed forward Robby Fabbri and defenseman Cam Fowler on injured reserve.

The Ducks made the moves Wednesday before their home game against Vegas. Anaheim recalled center Jansen Harkins and defenseman Drew Helleson from their AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Fowler missed the Ducks' past two games with an upper-body injury. The veteran defenseman leads the Ducks in ice time this season and has recorded two assists in 12 games while seeing ice time on the penalty-killing units.

Fabbri joined Anaheim last summer in a trade with Detroit, and he has two goals in 14 games for the Ducks. He missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury after playing against Columbus on Sunday.

Forward Mason McTavish missed the Ducks' game against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury, but he hasn't been placed on injured reserve.

Anaheim (5-7-2) snapped a four-game skid Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

